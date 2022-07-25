Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Inbursa
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
