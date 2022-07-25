Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Inbursa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.