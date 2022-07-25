Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) CEO Sells $1,248,201.95 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,191. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.