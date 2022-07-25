Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) CEO Sells $1,248,201.95 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,191. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.