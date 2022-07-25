Harvest Finance Trading Down 5% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $46.00 or 0.00209278 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007998 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000154 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,294 coins and its circulating supply is 679,456 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

