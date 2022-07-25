Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires A$457,800.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider David Ackery purchased 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.20 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$457,800.00 ($311,428.57).

Harvey Norman Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

