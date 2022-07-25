HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Cowen

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen to $238.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

