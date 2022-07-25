Head to Head Contrast: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -236.95% -59.99% -37.33% Exelixis 19.60% 13.77% 11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75 Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus price target of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 331.57%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $18.82 million 13.41 -$131.80 million ($3.04) -2.35 Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.70 $231.06 million $0.92 22.84

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats Scholar Rock on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, it is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

