Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Stephens lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

