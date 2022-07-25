Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. 623,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.