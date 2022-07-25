HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,054 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

