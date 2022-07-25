HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,956 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 118,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,375.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.