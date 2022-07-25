HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 71,498 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

