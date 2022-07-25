HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $521.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

