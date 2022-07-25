HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

