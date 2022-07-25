HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $225.13 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

