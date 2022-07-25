HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,130 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

