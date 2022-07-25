HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NMI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

