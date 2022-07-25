Hiblocks Price Reaches $0.0009 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $563,113.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. "

