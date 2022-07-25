Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $964,770.61 and $2,802.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.78 or 0.99994015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

