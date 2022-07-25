HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.09

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). HORIBA had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $477.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.36 million. Analysts anticipate that HORIBA, Ltd. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

