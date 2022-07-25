Horizen (ZEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $200.43 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00071737 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $200.43 million and $19.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00258607 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00094956 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003870 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,639,600 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
