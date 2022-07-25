Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,115 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.71% of Hostess Brands worth $52,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 676,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 463,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

