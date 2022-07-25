Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 11,540 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Capri by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,567. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

