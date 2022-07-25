Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

HPQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 98,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,502,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

