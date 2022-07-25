Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

