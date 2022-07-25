Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 206,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

