Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,022. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

