Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 9,570 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $35.35. 32,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

