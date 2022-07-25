Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SomaLogic by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after buying an additional 2,497,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SomaLogic by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SomaLogic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after buying an additional 1,366,465 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in SomaLogic by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,437,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 1,118,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SomaLogic by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 883,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. 10,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

