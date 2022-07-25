Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.