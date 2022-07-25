Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $355.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $215,110.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $215,110.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.