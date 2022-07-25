Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 322,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

