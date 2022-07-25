IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.