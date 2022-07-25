IFG Advisory LLC Buys 8,536 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.79 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90.

