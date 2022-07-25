IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

