IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

