IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,692 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

