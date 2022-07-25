IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

