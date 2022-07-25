IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

SMDV opened at $59.47 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

