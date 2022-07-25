Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:
- 7/19/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/18/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $163.00.
- 7/15/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $195.00.
- 7/13/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00.
- 7/8/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.
- 6/29/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,269. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
