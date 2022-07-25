Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:

7/19/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $163.00.

7/15/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $195.00.

7/13/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00.

7/8/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

6/29/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,269. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

