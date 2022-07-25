Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 968.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BUFF opened at $33.94 on Monday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

