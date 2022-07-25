Insider Buying: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,558,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.