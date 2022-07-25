Insider Buying: Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) CEO Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) CEO Roderick Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Trading Up 0.3 %

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,586. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.