Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $270,750.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chase Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.