Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 454 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $21,002.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,556.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $15,269.52.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. 1,018,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $53,303,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $39,313,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Natera by 878.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

