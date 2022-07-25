Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$12,272.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Vera Kobalia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total transaction of C$12,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,272.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

