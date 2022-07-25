Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.85

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.85 and last traded at C$179.15, with a volume of 62667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$178.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$181.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$31.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

