InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Trading Down 6.5%

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.59 and last traded at $58.79. Approximately 9,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 208,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 87.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,597.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

