Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 82,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 79.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.78. 27,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,896. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

