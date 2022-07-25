Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $127.25 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $1.52 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $127.25 or 0.00581530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00214622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004939 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008495 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. "

