Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

